Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Buys 100,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,356,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,794,500.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.0622222 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

