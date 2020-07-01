Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 19.13%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of FCCY opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Rue purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $115,799. 14.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

