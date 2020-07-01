Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for People’s United Financial in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

PBCT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

