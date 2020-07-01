Piper Sandler Weighs in on CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CFB stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.50.

In other news, Director Mason King bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $720,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,842 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,470,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 397,900 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,045,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 398,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 675,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,947,000.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

