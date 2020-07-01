Piper Sandler Weighs in on Noble Midstream Partners LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Noble Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.76. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.90 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NBLX opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

