Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%.

Shares of POLA stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

