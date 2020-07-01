Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Issued By Raymond James

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.51 million and a PE ratio of -90.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.95. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.20 million.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

