Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.