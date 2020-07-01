Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BRKL. Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Wilde bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

