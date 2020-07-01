Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capitol Federal Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFFN. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

