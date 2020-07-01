Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Reduced by Raymond James

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 21.01%.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.98 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

