Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of SMPL opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,218.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.