Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Increased by Piper Sandler

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.59. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

