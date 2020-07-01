Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BPFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $546.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,284,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 54.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,495,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 526,335 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after buying an additional 189,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $47,904.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,766.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $179,042 and sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

