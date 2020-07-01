Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Decreased by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $21.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.47.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $421.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 72,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

