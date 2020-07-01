Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Renasant Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 3,188.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Renasant by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

