QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong Sells 21,187 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $212,929.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $190,387.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

