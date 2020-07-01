Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading 7.2% Higher

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $72.57, 1,097,191 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,339,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

