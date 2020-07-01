Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Issues Earnings Results

Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

RMS stock opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. Remote Monitored Systems has a one year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Remote Monitored Systems

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

