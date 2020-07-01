Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REPL. Barclays boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

REPL stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a current ratio of 14.68. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Replimune Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 107,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Replimune Group by 48,500.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Replimune Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 843.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

