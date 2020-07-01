Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390,256 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 596,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,476,000 after acquiring an additional 202,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

