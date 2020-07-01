Research Analysts Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

WSFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,684,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

