ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $189.06

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.06 and last traded at $185.63, with a volume of 1534300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,904 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $13,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

