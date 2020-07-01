Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.84. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 41,519 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. Research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.