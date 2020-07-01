Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.30, approximately 17,359,960 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 16,977,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 388,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

