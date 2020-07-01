Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,810 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 1,810 ($22.27) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.88% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,545 ($19.01) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($18.46) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,801.61 ($22.17).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.06) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,283.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,642.28. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.