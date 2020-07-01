Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSA) recently:

7/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/18/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,180 ($14.52). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.54) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,650 ($20.31).

5/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/14/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,575 ($19.38) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,700 ($20.92).

5/4/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,800 ($22.15).

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,287 ($15.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($32.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,337.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,673.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

