Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 994.14% and a negative return on equity of 183.76%.

NASDAQ:EYES opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYES shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

