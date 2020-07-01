SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,608 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.77% of SINA worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,121,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,649,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,722,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 782,454 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,623,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after buying an additional 593,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in SINA in the 1st quarter worth about $39,599,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. SINA Corp has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SINA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

