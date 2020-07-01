SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $3.56

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.56. SM Energy shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 107,307 shares trading hands.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $405.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SM Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.