South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of South State stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South State by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of South State by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,413,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,769,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,724,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 2.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,054,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

