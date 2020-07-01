Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)’s stock price rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.04, approximately 25,555,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 16,183,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after acquiring an additional 392,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,770,000 after acquiring an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

