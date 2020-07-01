Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s share price rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.18, approximately 8,502,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 3,956,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

