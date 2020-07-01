SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $37.95

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.36, but opened at $37.95. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 2,739 shares traded.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

