Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target Increased to GBX 225 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 238 ($2.93).

LON SLA opened at GBX 267.60 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16).

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42). Insiders have bought 761 shares of company stock valued at $176,230 over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

