Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Trading 8.8% Higher

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.83, 733,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 900,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

