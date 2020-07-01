SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

