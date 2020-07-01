SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

