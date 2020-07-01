Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Synaptics worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 700,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,044,000 after buying an additional 152,724 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $39,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $28,141,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 377,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $350,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNA opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

