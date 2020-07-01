Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

TNAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Telenav in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telenav by 6.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telenav by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 170,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telenav by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Telenav by 471.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNAV stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $258.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.27. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Analysts expect that Telenav will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

