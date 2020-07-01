Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 3,689,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,300,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

TELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $286.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

