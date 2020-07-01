Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 23,625 InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InVitae by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 15.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get InVitae alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. Cowen raised their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NVTA stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $425,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $87,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,580 shares of company stock worth $1,547,142. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.