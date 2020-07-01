Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Meridian Bioscience worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. William Blair raised Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $932.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.