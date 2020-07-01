Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCOM. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

