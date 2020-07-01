Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 499 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 23.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $587.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

