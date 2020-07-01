Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 5,168 America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,234.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 119.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $564.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.90.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.