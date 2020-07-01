Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.40, 2,097,203 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,966,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,252,000 after buying an additional 156,319 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,991,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

