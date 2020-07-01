TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 66,881,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 55,587,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

