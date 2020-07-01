Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,854 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 633.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBB. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:CBB opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

