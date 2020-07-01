Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of PB stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

